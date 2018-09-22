Sea of Red fill the Streets Around JQH Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A sea of people in red both young and old waited in line to be a part of what they call a once in a lifetime experience.

While waiting to get inside the arena, some Trump supporters held up signs saying jail Hillary and bye bye Barry.

Around 6:00 p.m. about 10 police officers were dispatched to a disturbance of some sort. Witnesses tell me a man was making verbal threats and was arrested, but overall the scene outside was peaceful.

KOLR10 Reporter Brea Douglas spoke with two people who said the president's talk about the economy resonated with them, and that the rally was worth the wait...

"Unemployment, 401k's everyone's 401k's are up, basically ... there's not an empty seat in there, except for behind the TV crew. It was great, worth the four-hour wait to stand in line."

