CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was taken to the hospital after two Sea-Doo personal watercraft collided on Lake of the Ozarks on May 30.

Melissa K. Wray, 35, of Utica, Ohio, was taken to the Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach after a Sea-Doo crash.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Joshua Wray and Melissa Wray were riding Sea-Doo vehicles around the 17-mile mark of the main channel of Lake of the Ozarks. Around 4 p.m., troopers were called out to investigate a crash involving the two.

The investigation found that the Sea-Doo that Joshua was driving struck the right side of Melissa’s Sea-Doo. Both drivers were ejected.

Melissa suffered serious injuries and Joshua was not injured.