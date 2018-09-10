Scrapbook Convention Takes Over Springfield Convention Center Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A crafty convention brought over 300 people to the Oasis Convention Center.

A group called Scrapbook Generation hosted scrapbookers from 32 states and several countries to meet, share, and learn everything they know about sharing memories and pictures.

Believe it or not scrapbooking is so popular the event sold out in 12 minutes last January.

It's been six years since the group hosted something similar, and the owner says this year, she decided to go big.

"We all are preserving our memories," said Debbie Sanders of Scrapbook Generation. "We may do it in different ways, might do it through many albums or scrapbook pages or sometimes through travel journals or planners but the main goal is preserving memories."

The event even featured a nationally known scrapbook designer Allison Davis who is in something called the "creating keepsakes hall of fame."

If you missed out on the fun today another scrapbooking event has already been planned for next year.