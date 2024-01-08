SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A winter weather advisory is blanketing most of Southwest Missouri as areas prepare for cold temperatures and snow on Tuesday. Greene County is included in the advisory, and area school districts along with law enforcement are taking extra precautions.

“We’re going to be vigilant like we would normally for a predicted snowfall that they could accumulate on the roadways,” Highway Patrol Troop D Public Information Officer Sgt. Mike McClure said. “This being the first weather event that we’ve had or potentially the first weather event statewide, it seems to take people by surprise and it shouldn’t.”

McClure said the highway patrol will keep an eye out for slick conditions, along with aggressive drivers.

“Every winter we go through this,” McClure said. “Every time it rains, in the summertime we go through this because it is a matter of people not being vigilant to their surroundings and driving like they normally drive regardless of the of the road conditions. It’s going to be slippery just because of it being wet and you need that extra time to make sure that you have time to apply brakes and for your vehicle to stop.”

Road conditions are a deciding factor for Springfield Public Schools (SPS) when it considers whether to cancel classes.

“We have a group of people that, depending on when the weather potentially will impact, they get out in the morning and they drive,” SPS Deputy Superintendent of Operations Travis Shaw said. “We’ll have an individual that is also on the early morning, 4:15 call with the National Weather Service. They provide us with the most up-to-date information that they possibly can, depending on when the impact of the storm may be.”

Last academic school year, SPS canceled classes six times due to winter weather.

“Primarily it is about the drivability of our busses,” Shaw said. “It’s the drivability of our staff coming in from all areas. It’s the drivability of our high school students who are not experienced drivers on dry roads. When you get precipitation on the roads, it becomes even more dangerous for them as well, so all of those things we take into that consideration.”

SPS said early release is not an option for the district partially because of its size, as it is the largest district in the state.

“We have routes that run throughout the entire day and to be able to eliminate all of those so that we could actually release early, the logistics behind that in the district, our size is not something that we tackle,” Shaw said. “That’s one of the things that goes into our decision making in the morning is if we go, we know that we’re going to be going the remainder of the day.”

For both SPS and the highway patrol, the safety of everyone on the roads is their priority.