Scenic Avenue to Close for 2 Weeks Starting July 9

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 05:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 02:59 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Scenic Avenue in Springfield will close for two weeks between Battlefield and Seminole.

It starts on July 9 at 6 a.m. Crews will begin work on the Scenic Avenue sidewalk project which will bring a shared pedestrian and bike path along that area to Nathaniel Greene, close Memorial Park.  It will also complete a pedestrian connection from Battlefield to Sunshine.

This section will reopen on the weekend but close again July 16.

