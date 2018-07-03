Scenic Avenue to Close for 2 Weeks Starting July 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Scenic Avenue in Springfield will close for two weeks between Battlefield and Seminole.
It starts on July 9 at 6 a.m. Crews will begin work on the Scenic Avenue sidewalk project which will bring a shared pedestrian and bike path along that area to Nathaniel Greene, close Memorial Park. It will also complete a pedestrian connection from Battlefield to Sunshine.
This section will reopen on the weekend but close again July 16.
More Stories
-
BERLIN (AP) - The main defendant in a high-profile neo-Nazi murder…
-
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony…
-
Here is a partial list of 4th of July community celebrations across…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.