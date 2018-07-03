Scenic Avenue to Close for 2 Weeks Starting July 9 Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Scenic Avenue in Springfield will close for two weeks between Battlefield and Seminole.

It starts on July 9 at 6 a.m. Crews will begin work on the Scenic Avenue sidewalk project which will bring a shared pedestrian and bike path along that area to Nathaniel Greene, close Memorial Park. It will also complete a pedestrian connection from Battlefield to Sunshine.

This section will reopen on the weekend but close again July 16.