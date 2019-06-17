News

Scammers are in Missouri and they are targeting EBT card holders

Mo. -- A new scam in Missouri is targeting EBT card holders.

Scammers are sending individuals text messages, emails or calling them and requesting EBT card numbers and personal pin numbers in an attempt to access food stamps and temporary assisstance benefits.
    
The Missouri Department of Social Services says to not respond to these requests and to never share your personal information with anyone.
 

