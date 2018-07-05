Savannah Leckie Suspect Released on Recognizance

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Ozarks County Sheriff's Office

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - Online court documents today show that an Ozark County man charged in the murder of a 16-year-old girl whose remains were founds in a rural burn pile has been released on his own recognizance pending his next court appearance in October.

Robert Peat Jr., 32. -- who was to have been tried later this month in Greene County on a change of venue from Ozark County - is to wear a GPS monitoring device and reside with his family in Ozark County while under the supervision of Court Probationary Services.

His July 30 trial date was canceled and a pre-trial conference is set for Oct. 16 in Greene County.

Peat is charged in the death of Savannah Leckie in July of 2017 on property where the girl lived with

Peat and the girl's mother, Rebecca Ruud. Peat and Ruud were married after the child's remains were found on the property.

Peat and Ruud each face charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse.

Leckie, who had lived with relatives in Minnesota before coming to Missouri in 2016, was reported missing by her mother on July 20, 2017. Law enforcement officers later recovered bone fragments from a burn pile on the property and DNA analysis identified them as belonging to Leckie.

Ruud is scheduled to go on trial in January of 2019

