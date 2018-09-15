Saturday, September 15 Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Quiet & Humid, Summery Feel Next Week --

Saturday, for the Food Truck Festival, another warm day. Temperatures in the middle to upper 80's with humid conditions. An isolated storm chance cannot be ruled out throughout the afternoon. Overnight lows will again be in the upper 60's.

Sunday looks like a carbon copy of Saturday, temperatures in the middle to upper 80's with humid conditions, an isolated shower is possible in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows again will be in the upper 60's.

Not many changes for most of next week. Temperatures will range from the middle 80's to upper 80's and even the lower 90's in some places. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 60's to lower 70's.

The next weather-changer will come late next week when a cold front moves through bringing cooler temperatures and our next chance for some rain.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Hurricane Florence has already dropped over a foot of rain in some places and is moving west/southwest at 5-10 mph. Very slow progression means Florence will continue to drop several more inches of rain throughout the weekend in both North and South Carolina. Some towns can expect to see 40+ inches of rainfall totals by the end of this hurricane. Storm surge totals can range anywhere from 10 to 15 feet of water along the coast and even a few miles inland as well. By early next week, Florence will get picked up and move north and east.