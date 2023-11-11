Happy Veteran’s Day and thank you to all who have served our great nation! Plenty of outdoor events will be occurring today in honor of our veterans including the 91st Annual Veterans Day Parade in Branson. The weather will be incredible for them.

Today will kick off with a cold start due to the near-freezing overnight lows. Make sure to grab a coat if you are heading out in the morning hours. Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s to lower 60s with a fair mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Sunday will be much sunnier which will lead to warmer temperatures. Looking forward to the upcoming work week, temperatures will be slightly above average for fall. Expect to see middle to upper 60s approaching.

Zonal jet flow will keep our weather rather quiet. Rain chances are looking grim for the foreseeable future.