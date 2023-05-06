Hello Sum… Whoops! I mean spring. Temperatures today reached the upper 80s and even low 90s across the Ozarks. It felt like summer with heat indices (no mistake, I actually said that) making it feel like the low 90s areawide. Temperatures will gradually descend into the 70s by 9pm and will stay mild Sunday morning only getting down to the upper 60s.

Sunday will be another early scorcher with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, breezy south winds and partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms Sunday morning and again in the afternoon. The morning round may not happen (low chance) while the afternoon looks more likely. Some of these storms may produce some small hail and gusty winds, however the risk for severe weather is low.

Any rain and storm activity should end overnight Sunday into Monday with Monday being dry for most of the day before storms begin firing again in the late afternoon. Monday will be warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A frontal boundary will be stalled in central Missouri (Nevada – Bolivar – Lebanon) where storms will likely develop late Monday afternoon. These storms could become severe producing large hail and damaging winds.

Scattered chances for rain continue nearly every day this coming week. The one day that stands out as having a lower chance for rain is Tuesday, but each other day this week has moderate chances for scattered rain and thunderstorms during the day. This will be a day-by-day kind of week.