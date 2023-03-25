After a hectic week of heavy rain and flooding, we were given a chance to dry out a little today with temperatures in the 60s and skies seeing more sun than clouds. There is a chance for sprinkles overnight tonight, but this will not have any impact.

Comfortable to begin the evening, then becoming chilly for Sunday morning. Chance for sprinkles overnight.

Sunday will begin sunny but clouds will increase through the day becoming partly to mostly cloudy by midday. Temperatures will still be nice around average near 60 degrees. Winds will also be light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Mild and calm with skies becoming mostly cloudy Sunday afternoon.

There is a chance for light rain Sunday night where another 0.25″ is possible across Southwest Missouri. Afterward, Monday should be nice with temperatures in the mid-50s with more clouds than sun once more.

Yet another chance for light rain showers arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. Similar to Sunday night, rainfall amounts will be light between 0.10″ and 0.25″. Tuesday will see more sun than clouds this time but will be on the chilly side in the low 50s.

South winds turn breezy Wednesday and Thursday and will help lift temperatures into the mid to upper 60s to end the coming week. There is a chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms mainly Thursday night into Friday morning. This could turn out to be a severe weather event for folks in Oklahoma so it’ll be worth checking back on to see if the threat expands east in the coming days.