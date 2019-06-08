Saturday, June 8 Forecast Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Quiet and warm weather will dominate the weekend pattern. The storm that made for cloudy and wet conditions the past couple of days will make for drier conditions this weekend. Dry air is wrapping in across the area on the backside of the departing storm. This will make for sunny and mostly dry conditions west of Hwy. 65. Areas east of Hwy. 65, closer to the storm, will continue to find partly to mostly cloudy skies and a risk for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s, but it won't be overly humid.

Sunday doesn't look a lot different. The atmosphere will have dried out across all of the Ozarks by then. This will keep any afternoon shower activity very isolated Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s.

A shift in the jet stream pattern by Monday will lead to more of a northwest flow across the region. This will push a cold front across the Ozarks by Monday. The front will usher in an extended period of mild and less humid weather. The overnights will be comfortably cool and the afternoons comfortably warm. The pattern is a pretty dry one too with a shot for showers on Wednesday and dry weather expected the rest of the week.

The pattern will turn warmer and more humid by the following weekend with storm chances returning to the Ozarks.