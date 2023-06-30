Happy Saturday!

We will have sweet, sweet relief from our heat wave as we head into the holiday weekend. Our eastern counties will be a bit warmer, but models have been trending toward a cooler Saturday.

I will be honest, the forecast for Saturday is a little tricky. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where we will see the best chance for rain. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has our eastern counties under the gun for severe weather.

If any storms do fire up, the wind and hail risk will be the greatest threat.

Models have been hard to pinpoint with this upcoming system for both Saturday and Sunday. It appears Saturday will have the best chance for rain. Sunday looks like widely scattered showers will be more likely for our far northern counties.

Here is a look at Saturday afternoon’s chances for rain, hour by hour. Notice how this is not a wash-out type of situation. It’s going to be a day where you will want to be weather aware before heading outdoors. Keeping our APP handy is a great idea!

Looking ahead to the 4th of July, it looks to be toasty and mainly dry. We can rule out an isolated storm, but again, no wash-outs.

I think I have some good news when it comes to rain chances next week. Next week is trending towards being more active, and by Wednesday night into Thursday morning, it looks like we could get a nice little soaking!