Saturday, June 15 Forecast

Our pleasant pattern is about to shift gears into a stormy, summer mode. For the rest of tonight, we'll hold onto quiet weather for most of the night along with mild temperatures. A wave of showers and thunderstorms will sweep in from the west as we approach sunrise Saturday. Gusty winds could come with the storms as they push into Southwest Missouri. The showers and thunderstorms will spread from west to east across the area Saturday morning cooling temperatures into the mid-60s.

By noon the area of showers and thunderstorms will begin to shift out of the Eastern Ozarks with skies becoming partly cloudy. It will definitely feel more summer-like with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s combined with a muggy feel. A pretty stout cap will develop keeping most of the area rain free into the evening.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to line up along a front to the west and north. These storms will sag south and southeast across the Ozarks late in the night and could bring some hail and strong winds with them.

The storms will shift south across Arkansas later in the morning Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies the remainder of the day. It won't be quite as hot with highs mainly in the low 80s. Not too much is expected the remainder of the day in regard to rain, but there could be a few showers and thunderstorms that try to fire up near a front draped over Southern Missouri.

Another wave of showers and thunderstorms will likely move into the Ozarks by Monday morning with showers and thunderstorms possible into the afternoon. Highs will again be in the low 80s.

Tuesday looks a bit drier, but there will still be a chance for some afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity, especially south of I-44 closer to a stalled frontal boundary.

The front will lift back to the north on Wednesday with another big wave of showers and thunderstorms expected. Right now, it looks like the rain will be most likely during the morning.

The pattern looks like it will shift back into a drier and hotter mode, at least temporarily, Thursday into Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s are expected Thursday, and in the upper 80s on Friday.