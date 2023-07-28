Happy Friday!

It seems to be a week that is dragging on and on. Maybe it’s the heat, and unfortunately, it will only continue.

The weekend will be so hot, great for swimming and pool parties, but not ideal for camping.

Notice the threat of isolated storms on both Saturday and Sunday? The chance of seeing rain is low, but for any storms that pop up, heavy rainfall could be possible. Some models are bringing a slight chance of rain early Saturday morning, leaving us with a dry afternoon, before another round moves through late Friday evening.

The main threat from a weak boundary will be in central and eastern Missouri. However, storms that do develop Saturday afternoon may be able to produce some small hail and gusty winds at times as well as locally heavy rainfall. This would impact afternoon temperatures for areas that are lucky enough to see rain tomorrow.

We will also see the chance of rain and storms into Sunday. The chance will exist throughout the day, but it will be widely scattered.

The heat dome will likely move a little farther west again as a backdoor cold front slides into eastern Missouri. This will put the Missouri Ozarks (sorry Arkansas!) in “weather limbo” as western Missouri and northern Arkansas will still be hot going into next week and central and eastern Missouri may be cooler in the low to mid-90s next week. Eastern and central Missouri will also have better chances for rain next week.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend!