As of this morning, there was some rain shower activity in western Missouri that may hold together and make a run into Springfield and other spots along Highway 65 before noon. However, the better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be after 12pm to the east of Highway 65 and in northern Arkansas. Some of these afternoon storms could be strong to severe mainly posing a wind hazard with 60 mph gusts possible. Hail up to quarters is also possible and the tornado risk is very low in eastern Missouri.

Otherwise, I think most spots will be dry today under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should hover around 90 degrees this today with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 15 mph at times. Tonight will hold onto isolated showers in eastern Missouri and into central Missouri. Temperatures tonight should fall into the low 70s to upper 60s.

A cold front will pass through overnight tonight. Sunday looks mostly dry with the exception of east-central Missouri (Rolla – Lake Ozark area towards St. Louis) where a few isolated showers are possible. Temperatures should be much nicer Sunday in the upper 80s with slightly lower humidity behind the front.

Going into next week, we continue to see temperatures hover between 88 – 95 each day. Right now, Independence Day has a low chance for an isolated storm or two in the afternoon/evening hours, but most spots should remain dry in time for evening festivities.

Model guidance continues to suggest a storm system around next Thursday that would provide widespread rain chances across the Ozarks. This would be great news for the region and we will continue to monitor the chances going into next week.

