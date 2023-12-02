Well, we got rain on Thursday. We got rain on Friday. And we have a chance to get more rain today.

Rain totals won’t be too impressive compared to what we’ve already experienced this week. With that being said, some places are looking at tacking on an additional tenth of an inch to accumulation totals.

For today, expect high temperatures to climb to the mid-50s with stretches of sunshine before clouds creep back in the afternoon. Rain chances increase in the evening hours. The bulk of rainfall will occur to the southeast of I-44.

Sunday looking a lot drier and warmer. Temperatures should reach the upper 50s with a fair mix of sun and clouds.

Looking at the upcoming work week, temperatures will remain above average with plenty of sunshine. Additionally, most nights this week will manage to stay comfortably above the freezing mark.

A pattern shift later in the week will open the door for even warmer temperatures in the mid-60s for both Thursday and Friday.