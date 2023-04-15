A few showers and thunderstorms this morning will push east out of the area by 10am. These storms may produce some wind and a little hail, but our attention is focused on this afternoon.

A cold front will rush through the Ozarks this afternoon and s it does, storms will develop near Highway 65 and points eastward. Storms will be capable of producing hail up to tennis ball-sized (isolated) and winds of 70 mph. The tornado risk is low, but one cannot be ruled out this afternoon.

The storms will form a line as they surge to the east and the line of storms should be out of Central MO before 10pm tonight. Rainfall amounts will be between 0.25″ and 0.50″, perhaps more.

The mentioned cold front is strong and will cause temperatures to collapse compared to what we’ve seen recently. Sunday morning will be chilly around 40 degrees with a wind chill around freezing. Strong northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph Sunday will continue to bring in cooler air keeping highs likely in the upper 50s.

We do warm back up soon enough with 60 and 70s returning for Monday and Tuesday. There is an additional chance for some isolated showers and storms Tuesday night and again Thursday. Storms Thursday could produce another round of severe weather.