Sarcoxie Man Shot after Checking on Suspicious Noise Near Chicken Coop

SARCOXIE, Mo- A man from Sarcoxie has been sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the arm Sunday night.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, a 38-year-old man said he heard a noise near the area of his chicken coop.

When the man went to see what was going on, he was shot in the arm by an unknown person.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Sarcoxie Police Department with this investigation.

During the investigation, a handgun was found near the location of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information may be released at a later time.

