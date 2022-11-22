ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, Arkansas governor-elect, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, made some major announcements that gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.

Local philanthropists and business owners, Michael and Jacqueline Retzer, will co-chair the 4 day event that Sanders has named “A New Generation”. Sarah says, “When I take office in January, I will be the first woman to lead our state and our nation’s youngest governor, ushering in a new generation of leadership.”

Cathy Lanier and Megan Turner were also announced as inaugural coordinators before Sanders said, “I want to thank Jacqueline and Michael Retzer—two individuals who impact so many lives across our state through their business, philanthropic efforts, community leadership, and volunteerism, and share my vision for implementing bold conservative reforms to unleash our state’s full potential—for agreeing to co-chair this historic event… also want to thank two longtime friends who both played critical roles in my successful campaign—Cathy Lanier and Megan Turner—for taking on the task of ensuring a successful multi-day celebration.”

The Republican Party of Arkansas delivered a press release that states the different activities happening in this historic inauguration. Saturday, January 7, 2022, will kick things off with “Freedom Fest” followed by “Bourbon & Cigars with the First Gentleman” that evening.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in as the 47th Arkansas governor on Tuesday, January 10, 2022. That day will begin with a “Prayer & Worship Service” before Sanders and family takes the oath of office and delivers her inaugural address from the state capitol.

The Governor’s Inaugural Ball will bring the festivities, meant to showcase “Arkansas and its wonderful people, food, music, and culture”, to an end at the Statehouse Convention Center.