Salem Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Statutory Rape

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Mo. - A Salem man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of statutory rape last Friday.

Michael Chilton, 38, is charged with two counts of first degree statutory rape of a person less than 14 years old, one count of second degree statutory rape, one count of statutory sodomy and one count of rape in the second degree.

A 17-year-old woman came forward to law enforcement on Thursday (June 28) alleging that Chilton had been raping her since age 12 on numerous instances.

According to the probable cause statement, Chilton told the victim he was "teaching and educating" her about sex. If the victim refused, Chilton would insult her. The victim also alleges that Chilton would make her perform sexual activities if she wanted to go somewhere or wanted something.

An investigation was conducted by the Salem Police Department with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A search warrant was obtained for Chilton's home and evidence was seized.

Chilton was arrested at his home and is being held in Dent County Jail on $1 million cash only bond.

According to a probable cause statement, another young female came forward with similar allegations against Chilton after the arrest.

Chilton will appear for initial arraignment on the charges on July 12 at 9 a.m. in Dent County.