SALEM, Mo. – A man was arrested with multiple charges of sodomy and rape, according to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

The Facebook post from the department states that 34-year-old Dustin Leon Drennen was arrested by Phelps and Dent County deputies at his home in Salem off Highway FF around 4:25 p.m. on January 10th.

He was charged with 11 counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy – deviant sexual intercourse, two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, two counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, and one count of first-degree rape or attempted rape.

Drennen is being held at the Phelps County Jail without bond. The post also calls for anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (573) 426-3860 or the anonymous tip line at (573) 426-2936.