Saint Louis Man pushes wife off of seven story parking garage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A man in Saint Louis has been charged in the death of his wife after a cardinals game over the weekend.

Bradley Jenkins and his wife Allissa Martin were arguing in a downtown Saint Louis parking garage after the game Saturday night.

Police say during a video recording on Martins phone you can hear her yelling at Jenkins to quit punching her face.

She eventually drops the phone and shortly after falls from the seventh floor of the parking garage.

Jenkins was taken into custody and charged with third-degree domestic assault.

Police are determining if he should be charged with murder.

