Russ Filbeck returns to the ranch that helped him

BRIGHTON, Mo.-- Russ Filbeck returns to help out the youth at the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch.

Filbeack will be helping the youth with a variety of wood crafts.

Filbeck attended the ranch in 1959 when he was given the option to choose the Good Samaritan Boys ranch or The Boys Reform School. He chose the Boys Ranch because it sounded better than the reform school.



He wants to give back to the program that helped him. For two weeks he will be helping the boys at the ranch with woodworking skills. He will be creating a new rocking chair for the ranch's 60 anniversary this fall.