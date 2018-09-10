Route 65; THE REBUILD Competes for Transportation Award, Needs Votes to Win

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of America's Transportation Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Route 65: THE REBUILD project is competing for a transportation award and prize money.

The project is competing for the 2018 America's Transportation Award and the $10,000 prize to be donated to a charity or scholarship, according to a press release.

If the Route 65: THE REBUILD project wins, the prize money will provide scholarships for students in the Missouri State University engineering program.

Online votes determine the winner of the award. As of Sept. 7, the project was in fourth place, according to the release.

The project is the only one competing from Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation nominated the project for the award in April. Seventy-eight other projects from 35 state transportation departments were also nominated for the award, according to the release.

The winner will be announced on Sept. 23.

You can vote for the project here.