ROLLA, Mo. — A man from Rolla was arrested for child molestation.

Dante Dudoit, 48, is charged with two counts of third-degree child molestation, according to a press release from the Rolla Police Department.

On October 3rd, an officer responded to the Rolla Police Department for a report of a sexual assault. During the preliminary investigation, it was alleged that Dudoit subjected a 12-year-old juvenile to sexual contact multiple times for approximately two years.

Detectives with the Rolla Police Department collected corroborating information and developed probable cause to make an arrest, according to the release.

On October 6th, Dudoit was formally charged. He remains in the Phelps County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.