Rolla man shot after harassing a group of men

Posted: May 31, 2019 05:13 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 05:13 PM CDT

ROLLA, Mo. -- Police say a man is seriously hurt after he entered a home, and harassed people until one of those people shot him.    

It happened just after midnight, on Elm Street in Rolla.

The man went into the home, and started fighting with the three men there.

One of the men shot the intruder in the face.

No one has been arrested, and police aren't releasing any names.

