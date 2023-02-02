ROLLA, Mo. — On Jan. 17, a man sent the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office an email about a woman who was dead at his residence.

According to court documents, Brian Chambers, 61, of Rolla, wrote in the email that he believed that the woman had overdosed and was dead in his home.

When deputies arrived, they found a corpse that had decomposed to the point where they could not recognize it. The body was identified to be that of Jessica Allen, 37, of Rolla.

Chambers was not at his home when deputies found the body. They found him at a local business and apprehended him.

Chambers told deputies that Allen died in his home on Jan. 14 — three days before he reported the death. He said that he attempted to save Allen by performing chest compressions, mouth-to-mouth resuscitations and giving her a dose of Narcan. He was unsuccessful.

He then told deputies that he stayed in the residence and continued his daily life for three days after she died.

Chambers is facing one felony charge of abandonment of a corpse. He is being held at the Phelps County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled for a bond review hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Allen went missing on Jan. 10, according to a family member and digital flyers. The flyer states that she was last seen with “a known older white male.”

This article will be updated as the case progresses.