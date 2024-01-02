ROLLA, Mo. — Rolla police have arrested a man connected to a long-term narcotics investigation.

According to the Rolla Police Department (RPD), Dawon T. Evans, 35, was arrested Dec. 30, 2023 after officers served a warrant at his apartment and seized fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and an electronic device.

A probable cause statement also shows that two children were in the apartment during the search, sleeping 10 feet away from where a straw filled with fentanyl was found.

Evans is charged with one count each of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and maintaining a public nuisance. He is also charged with two counts of first-degree child endangerment.

A woman who was also in the residence was arrested on warrants unrelated to the narcotics investigation.

RPD was assisted by the S.W.A.T. Team, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and S&T Police Department.