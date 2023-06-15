SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new board game-based cafe called Village Meeple Board Game Cafe is having its grand opening in south Springfield.

Jess Hamlet, CEO of Village Meeple, is having her new business’ grand opening this Saturday from noon-11 p.m. at 1570 E. Battlefield Rd., Suite F — which is attached to the same building as the Panera Bread across from Battlefield Mall.

Courtesy: Jess Hamlet

Saturday’s grand opening will have an admission fee, but specialty prizes will be given to anyone who rolls a 20-sided die that Village Meeple will provide.

A “meeple” is a small figure used in board games that stylistically looks like a human.

“So, Village Meeple, first of all, it’s funny because it sounds like Village People, and that always makes me happy. And then our family and friends are kind of our own little village,” said Hamlet. She said she wanted to provide a place for people to come together to play, learn and challenge their brains.

Village Meeple provides customers with a library with over 350 games for all ages, styles and genres. Customers can play any game that is available. A full game list can be found here.

There are also games you can purchase at the front desk.

The cafe will be serving food and drinks, including alcohol.

“Most of our food will be prepackaged, but we are currently working with local small businesses to try to bring some of their wares into our facility,” said Hamlet.

For more information about hours, events and games, you can watch the interview with Hamlet in the above video or go to their website.