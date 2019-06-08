Rogersville man dies after battle against cancer Video

(News-Leader) - Five weeks after his home was destroyed by a tornado and nearly a year of battling cancer, Galin Campbell - husband, father, son and brother - has died.

The 45-year-old was in Kansas City with his family to receive treatment for Stage IV non-Hodgkins lymphoma when the tornado touched down April 30 in Rogersville.

This past week, Galin Campbell and his family were again in Kansas City at the University of Kansas Medical Center for him to begin CAR T-cell therapy, said sister Sannetta Marsh.

