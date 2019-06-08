News

Rogersville man dies after battle against cancer

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:15 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:15 PM CDT

(News-Leader) - Five weeks after his home was destroyed by a tornado and nearly a year of battling cancer, Galin Campbell - husband, father, son and brother - has died.

The 45-year-old was in Kansas City with his family to receive treatment for Stage IV non-Hodgkins lymphoma when the tornado touched down April 30 in Rogersville.

This past week, Galin Campbell and his family were again in Kansas City at the University of Kansas Medical Center for him to begin CAR T-cell therapy, said sister Sannetta Marsh.

To read the rest of the News-Leader article, click here.

