WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Rogersville man is accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend.

Tyler Gene Tennis, 23, of Rogersville is formally charged with three felonies:

First-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Unlawful use of a loaded weapon while intoxicated.

Armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Webster County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a “shots fired” call from Timber Meadows Drive in Rogersville on March 3. When law enforcement arrived at the residence, they found Tennis sitting in the garage. He was placed in handcuffs and questioned.

According to Tennis, he and others were sitting in the victim’s room when he accidentally discharged a handgun and shot a “young kid” in the head. They were packing up guns to shoot at a river.

Tennis said he did not know his .45 handgun was loaded. He said he “cocked it back” and his finger slipped while he was unintentionally pointing the gun at his friend’s head. After shooting his friend, Tennis went to tell his mother.

According to a police report, Tennis’ blood alcohol content was consensually tested. He blew a .092.

Tennis is not yet scheduled for a court appearance. This article will be updated as his case progresses.