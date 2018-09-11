Bull Fighter Injured at PBR Event Sunday Night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A bull fighter was injured at last night's PBR event.
A promotions manager for the bull riding organization says Frank Newsome went to the hospital last night.
However, in a Facebook post, his family says Frank passed all neurological tests this morning.
Newsome was discharged from the hospital Monday.
He will follow up with doctors later this week.
Frank Newsom was released from the hospital today, after sustaining an injury Sunday in Springfield. Frank and his family share their appreciation for everyone’s well wishes, words of encouragement & prayers for Frank’s full recovery. We're hopeful of seeing him back soon. pic.twitter.com/eT5CJPOkPH— PBR (@PBR) September 10, 2018
