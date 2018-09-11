News

Bull Fighter Injured at PBR Event Sunday Night

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 06:14 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 07:56 PM CDT

Bull Fighter Injured at PBR Event Sunday Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A bull fighter was injured at last night's PBR event.

A promotions manager for the bull riding organization says Frank Newsome went to the hospital last night.

However, in a Facebook post, his family says Frank passed all neurological tests this morning.

Newsome was discharged from the hospital Monday.

He will follow up with doctors later this week.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected