FORSYTH, Mo. – A 71-year-old Rockaway Beach man has entered an Alford plea to charges he sexually abused an elderly woman and her caregiver niece.

Danny Huff is to be sentenced on March 1, 2024, on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor assault.

A defendant who enters an Alford plea does not admit guilt but concedes that evidence exists that likely would result in conviction.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, Huff forced the 70-year-old victim to perform sex acts against her will and inappropriately touched her teen-age niece and caregiver.

Court documents describe the older victim as having “very limited mental capacity.”

He remains in the Taney County Jail without bond.