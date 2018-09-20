Rock n Roll Legends KISS Announces Final Tour

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - The band KISS has announced their "End of the Road World Tour" will be their last.

KISS has been rock n roll legends for about 45 years.

The band made the announcement on America's Got Talent, the news was delivered in trademark larger-than-life KISS style with a blistering performance of “Detroit Rock City.

KISS came to Springfield two summers ago at JQH Arena on their "Freedom to Rock" Tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide has toured to nearly every city on the planet and played every venue imaginable.

Dates have yet to be announced but KISSonline.com will have all the updates in the weeks to come.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas, and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and the last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.