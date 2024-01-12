Temperatures are plummeting, and with a little moisture in the air, roads are turning icy around the area. According to MoDOT, Southwest Missouri highways are starting to become partly covered.

ArDOT is reporting much of Northwest Arkansas as snow and ice-covered.

You can check Missouri road conditions HERE .

. You can check Arkansas road conditions HERE .

. Springfield crash reports are updated live HERE.

Numerous flights coming in and going out of the Springfield/Branson National Airport have been delayed or cancelled.

You can check flight information HERE.

Roads that have been treated are fairing well under the conditions. However, side roads, parking lots and driveways are turning slick.

Stay up-to-date on current conditions by downloading the Most Accurate Weather app.