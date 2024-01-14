SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Road conditions are deteriorating across the Ozarks as snow is beginning to fall on Sunday afternoon. Snowfall is expected through the early evening hours. With dangerously cold temperatures, snow is adding another layer of extreme weather to the mix.

As of 2pm Sunday, the MoDOT traveler’s map, roads in Southwest Missouri are showing as partly covered. Roads closer to the Missouri/Arkansas state line are showing covered.

The ArDOT map is showing covered across the OzarksFirst.com viewing area.