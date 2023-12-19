WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Richards School was closed as a result of a significant number of students and staff falling ill, however, students will use AMI days.

According to a post from the Richards School Facebook group, the school is closed on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and Wednesday, Dec. 20, however, students will still have school through Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI). During AMI days students work from home. Teachers will be giving students an assignment to take home and bring back completed on January 3.

Winter break will begin on Thursday, Dec. 21. School will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

“Although this is short notice, we feel the long break will give everyone an opportunity to heal and keep others from becoming sick,” said the post.