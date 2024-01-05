SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over the past year, several local restaurants have closed their doors including one establishment in Springfield that has been in business for over 40 years.

But these closings are not just in southwest Missouri, they are happening all across the country.

Bill Gomel, the Executive Director for the southwest chapter of the Missouri Restaurant Association told KOLR 10 several different factors can come into play when a restaurant announces they are closing down.

“It’s not just a southwest Missouri trend, it’s not just a Missouri trend. Nationwide, we have been pressed with rising food costs, labor shortages, and supply chain issues,” Gomel said.

In 2019, Missouri had nearly 12,000 food establishments around the state. It’s a $14.3 billion industry and employees make up 10% of the state’s workforce, according to Gomel.

But he said his association saw 18% of the food establishments in the state close down.

However, Gomel said recently the industry is starting to pick up again but said inflation is still causing major problems for businesses.

Rachel Campbell, with Show Me Christian County, specializes in economic development for businesses in that area. She said there are several different ways businesses can receive help.

“The best way to do that is to help businesses access local resources and a lot of times that looks like getting them in touch with different grants or if they don’t have the financial means to start up a business or if they need some gap funding, we can get them connected with a local bank or some other available loans, “ Campbell said.