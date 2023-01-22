ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister.

Two days later, on Jan. 20, an SUV carrying eight people was involved in a head-on collision on James River Freeway around 1 a.m. in Springfield’s West Bypass area. Three of her family members died in the crash, according to Honey Chile’ Please‘s social media post. Her family members were inside the SUV on their way to assist her in her time of need.

“God has taken 3 more of my family members who were coming from Texas to support us in this time of need,” the post reads.

The crash occurred when a truck operated by a man the police said was intoxicated was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Former Waynesboro mayor Luge Hardman had this to say about Rosensteel’s loss:

THE SADDEST NEWS: For you who have not seen the announcement on my friend, Kimsha’s page,” Honey Chile Please,” this is heartbreaking news. Her mother was killed in a wreck this week in St. Robert. Unbelieveably, her family members were coming from Texas and were killed in this wreck in Springfield. Kimsha is Honey and operated her restaurant in Waynesville while I was mayor. We became friends. She now operates in St. Robert. As a community we need to come together for this family. The funeral expenses will be overwhelming and other members are hospitalized. Kimsha and her family are retired military and good friends with Mary, the owner of Drachenfutter. Mary is taking donations and even selling cookies for the cause. Please stop in and make a donation to help this family. And please pray for them. ***For military friends who live away and have asked or others, this is the address for Drachenfutter. 307 U.S. Rt. 66 Waynesville, MO 65583 -Luge Hardman

The owner of Drachenfutter wrote that they had known Rosenstell for eight years and had competed in cooking competitions. When the owner’s father passed away during a competition in November, Rosensteel comforted their mother.

On Jan. 19, Drachenfutter was selling cooking for $5 donations to help Rosensteel pay for hotels, food, and other expenses while Rosensteel stayed with her father and sister while they were in the hospital after the first crash.