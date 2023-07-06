SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A restaurant franchise is spreading to several cities in the Ozarks and Midwest, including Springfield and Joplin.

Hawaiian Bros is an award-winning restaurant concept that is developing new locations in:

Arkansas: Bentonville. Fayetteville. Ft. Smith. Springdale.

Kansas: Wichita.

Missouri: Joplin. Springfield.



The restaurant concept was established in 2018 and as its name suggests, it features Hawaiian cuisine. It specializes in “plate lunches,” which generally include meat, rice and often macaroni salad.

Hawaiian Bros has 39 restaurants in eight states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, New York and Oklahoma. Missouri is already home to 10 stores that are already open or coming soon.