Response Team Preparing to Head to North Carolina To Help

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 09:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 09:29 PM CDT

MISSOURI - The Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team is preparing to head to North Carolina to help with animal rescues caused by the storm.

The team expects to leave this weekend or early next week.

They take animal transport trailers, a horse trailer, a couple of boats, water rescue gear, and enough supplies to be self-sustaining.

