NORTHWEST ARKANSAS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to preserve and remove a historic town underneath Beaver Lake.

Monte Ne has been underwater since 1964. The USACE is working with local history museums to make sure the town’s history is preserved.

Monte Ne was a resort town founded by William H. “Coin” Harvey in 1900, according to the USACE. The property became USACE’s after the White River was dammed to create Beaver Lake in the mid-1960s, leaving much of the resort and original town of Monte Ne underneath the lake.

“We’ve been working with museums and historic preservation agencies around the area, to identify pieces of this Oklahoma row that we want to save. Saving some of the more monumental pieces of the structure. Some of the windows, and things you might recognize if you came out here as a kid, or in recent years,” Jay Townsend with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.