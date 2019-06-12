Researchers Hope New Vaccine Will Prevent Alzheimer's

Albuquerque, N.M. - Could a vaccine one day prevent Alzheimer's disease? That's what researchers at the University of New Mexico are hoping for.

They say they've developed a vaccine that shows promising results in lab tests involving mice.

Roughly 43 million people worldwide are affected by Alzheimer's disease and there's currently no cure.

The research team says they've developed a virus-like protein that targets the accumulation of another protein called tau in the brain. An accumulation of that protein interferes with normal neuron function, causing memory problems associated with Alzheimer's.

But when given the virus-like protein, those lab mice developed antibodies that helped clear the tau protein. And the positive results lasted for months. The study authors say the results confirm that using vaccine intervention to target tau could save neurons from dying.

The research findings were published in the NPJ Vaccines Journal.