REPUBLIC, Mo. — The woman who suffered serious injuries following a house fire that occurred on Sunday night in Republic has died.

According to a press release from the Republic Fire Department, a 73-year-old woman died late yesterday afternoon due to her injuries. The fire occurred at 6:24 p.m. in the 2700 block of Moonlight Street.

The press release states the fire was caused by smoking while using oxygen in the home. The home had very little fire damage to the inside but had heavy smoke and heat damage throughout and no working smoke detectors to alert the resident.

If you require a smoke detector, visit the Red Cross to sign up for a free smoke detector installation.