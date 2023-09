TABLE ROCK LAKE — A man from Republic was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon after being struck by a propeller at Table Rock Lake.

According to a crash report from the Highway Patrol, Jean Herrera, 41, fell from a wakeboard and was attempting to retrieve a rope to get back on the boat when the propeller struck him.

Herrera was flown to a hospital in Springfield.

The incident occurred five miles east of Blue Eye on Table Rock Lake