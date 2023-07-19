MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A baby and a 32-year-old man were killed in a car crash on July 18.

Wyatt Seelaus L. Cady, 32, of Ash Grove, was driving a 1983 Ford F-250 on Missouri Route 96 about six miles west of Miller, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

At 7:30 p.m., troopers were called to the area to investigate a crash involving Cady’s F-250. The investigation showed that Cady’s F-250 traveled off the road, overcorrected and struck an oncoming 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan head-on.

The Grand Caravan was driven by Curtis M. Forrest, 31, of Republic, a 3-year-old Republic boy, and a Republic girl less than 1 year old.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:15 p.m., along with Cady.

Forrest and the 3-year-old boy were flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield to be treated for serious injuries.