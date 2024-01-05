ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals make a move to address their bullpen.

The Cardinals will reportedly acquire relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Richie Palacios.

The Cardinals have not yet announced the move as of 4 p.m. Friday, but the deal is done, according to reports from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and others.

Kittredge is 33 years old and earned and All-Star nod in 2021. Injuries have limited him to just 31 games over the last two seasons, but when healthy, he proved effective to the tune of a 3.13 ERA and a 24-4 strikeout to walk ratio.

Palacios joined the Cardinals in a deal involving cash considerations last year and appears to be on the move once again. He had a respectable audition with the Cardinals, hitting .258 with 6 home runs and 16 RBI in 32 games, many as the 2023 season winded down toward the finish.

It’s unclear if any other players are involved in this deal yet. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.