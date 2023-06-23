NIXA, Mo. — Construction on the Nixa Community Pool began today, June 23, after an underground leak was found in May.

“We found a leak in the system, a sizable one, 50 to 75,000 gallons a day type leak,” said Matt Crouse Nixa Director of Parks and Recreation. “So, a very large leak forcing us to kind of shut down the pool down and stall things a little bit.”

The Nixa City Council called an emergency meeting on Wednesday and approved up to $100,000 for the repairs. The money comes from a savings account that is reserved for pool maintenance projects like this one.

By digging underground, the construction crew will be able to assess the extent of the damage to the pipes, which are more than 20 years old.

Crouse is hopeful the project is straightforward and only one piece needs to be replaced, but if more pipes are damaged, the project may need more funding and more time.

In the meantime, Nixa parents and their kids are missing the pool; especially with a heat wave expected next week.

Mother of three Megan Robanser said, “He [her six-year-old son] stood there longingly looking through the fence, and I told him, well, hopefully it’ll open soon and then we can come back and try it out.”

Another parent, Aaron Fleming, said people throughout the city are antsy for the pool to reopen.

“I can’t wait for it to open back up,” Flemming said. “I think most of the community would feel the same way.”

Nixa Parks and Recreation is hopeful the pool can open in the coming weeks, but depending on the extent of the damage it may be a longer process.