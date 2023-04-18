SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Deputies in southern Iowa reported that they have found human skeletal remains and have identified them.

On March 6, 2022, a 2015 Chevrolet Spark was recovered from I-29. It was determined that the Chevrolet belonged to a Springfield man. When authorities tried to contact the man, it was found that he had left his last known address on Feb. 28, 2022, without telling the people there where he was going.

On March 20, 2023, the remains were found near the Missouri River near Hamburg, Iowa. A man was scouting the area for deer when he found them. Iowa law enforcement began an investigation.

There were several items around the skeletal remains recovered, including a gym pass and car keys that went to the Chevrolet Spark.

The remains were determined to belong to Salvador Agustin Fonseca, 30, of Springfield.

“It is unknown why Fonseca had stopped at that section of interstate, but it appears that he walked west to the Missouri River,” states a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. “No foul play is suspected in the death.”